Crocodiles Come Out at Night on the Beaches

Tourist is surprised by a crocodile that was on the beach at night, so she suffered an attack on her leg.

An attentive and respectful call is made by the authorities to the people, locals and tourists, not to visit the beaches at night, particularly the beaches of Marina and Boca de Tomates, since these are areas close to the crocodile habitat, increasing the possibility of an unwanted encounter between humans and crocodiles, which implies the possibility of an aggression due to the territorial nature of the species. In this case, the Municipal Civil Protection Unit asked tourists and locals in general, not to visit the beaches, especially the Marina beach at night, since it is a place where there are usually sightings of crocodiles that move or go hunting from the golf course or from the mouth of the El Salado estuary.

In view of the recent news of a crocodile attacking a North American tourist who was staying at Marina Vallarta and who visited the beach at night, the experts mentioned the importance of paying attention to the warnings posted in the hotels informing that these are areas prone to crocodile habitat, which move frequently and with greater regularity during the rainy season. Crocodiles do not seek encounters with humans, said the head of Civil Protection, Adrián Bobadilla, but unfortunately it happens that some people, more out of unconsciousness than ignorance, go to the beaches at night and this causes them to encounter a specimen, since they usually go out when human activity decreases to look for their prey, either on land, in the rivers or sometimes in the sea. Several studies carried out in the bay affirm that there is not an excessive number in the region, there is no proliferation of the species, but if you enter the area where they live it is likely that you will have an unwanted encounter.