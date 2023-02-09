“long Weekend" Leaves Great Economic Revenue For Puerto Vallarta



A high hotel occupancy rate was recorded this past weekend, with the arrival of thousands of tourists visiting this city.



During the long weekend, on the occasion of the commemoration of the anniversary of the Mexican Constitution of February 5, 1917, Puerto Vallarta received a notable influx of tourism, registering a hotel occupancy rate of 95 percent.



The 19th edition of the "Beefdip Bear Week" among other events brought a large number of tourists who stayed in the hotels and condominiums of the Romantic Zone and others in Marina Vallarta. Almost a total of 5 thousand tourists, mostly foreigners, North Americans and Canadians, visited the region.



The hotels, restaurants, businesses and commercial establishments obtained great economic profits, due to the arrival of thousands of tourists who used these businesses to spend the weekend in Puerto Vallarta.



It is worth mentioning that most of the foreign tourists were North Americans and Canadians, as well as French and English tourists.



The beaches were occupied by national tourists who spent the "bridge" or long weekend in this city.



The tourists carried out different activities, such as ATV rides through the mountains and the city, as well as entertainment activities in the sea, such as sky diving, and scuba diving; they visited the islands of Quimixto, Las Animas and Yelapa, among other outdoor activities such as zip-lining.



The arrival of tourism of high economic level was noted in Boca de Tomatlan.