More Foreign Tourists Arrive in Puerto Vallarta By The End Of The Year

This weekend was excellent for Puerto Vallarta as there was a notorious increase of arrivals of more international flights to the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, which represented a greater number of North American and Canadian tourists who have arrived to celebrate the new year in this city.

This Saturday and Sunday 255 flights arrived, of which 211 came from the United States and the remaining 44 from five cities in Canada in what was without a doubt the last wave of foreign visitors this year, subject to those arriving between today and Thursday, the last day of the year.

Due to the cut in booking times, hoteliers are still expecting visitors to arrive at the last minute for the New Year's celebration. As the last days of 2020 begin, it is noticeable that more Americans and some Canadians have arrived to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

Even so, the figure does not compare to that of recent years, to the extent that few hotels have been able to reach the 75 percent occupancy limit set by the government of Jalisco. Even though the closing of bars and clubs could represent a factor in the travel intentions, as all the celebrations are canceled.