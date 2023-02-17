Puerto Vallarta is positioned as the most visited tourist destination with high hotel occupancy rate



During the week of January 30 to February 5, 2023, during the first holiday weekend of the year on the occasion of Constitution Day, Puerto Vallarta was positioned as the tourist destination with the highest percentage of hotel occupancy nationwide, with an average of 82.7%, which represents 15% more than the same period of the year 2022.



In addition, this beach destination registered an economic revenue of more than 966 million pesos, which is equivalent to 8% more than the previous year and an influx of around 144 thousand visitors.



With these figures, the destination was placed above the 12 tourist destinations monitored by the federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), such as Cancun, with 80.8% occupancy, and Los Cabos with 76.5% occupancy. They were followed by Acapulco, Queretaro, Villahermosa, Mexico City, Puebla, Aguascalientes, Tuxtla Gutierrez, San Miguel de Allende and San Cristobal de las Casas, which represent 42.5% of the rooms in the 70 destinations in the country.



Jalisco generated more than 2.842 billion pesos in economic revenue, an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2022.



The influx of tourists was approximately 1.1 million visitors, which means an increase of 26% with respect to the same season in the previous year; it had an average hotel occupancy rate of 59%, which represents an increase of 12%, in reference to the same period last year, in the main destinations of the State -such as Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, San Juan de los Lagos and Costalegre-.



"The figures we were able to observe during this week of the first long weekend of the year are quite encouraging for the tourism industry, this allows us to corroborate that the strategies implemented in the tourism promotion of the destinations have been adequate, that we are doing well with the coordinated work and the strategic alliances we have generated. We are very pleased that once again Puerto Vallarta has positioned itself as the first place in occupancy at a national level, this shows a clear preference of national and international tourists in this destination and also demonstrates that we are on a path of growth, that we left behind the issue of reactivation a long time ago and that we continue in full growth of this sector in this destination", mentioned Vanessa Perez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco.



For its part, Guadalajara received an economic revenue of approximately 1.19 billion pesos; 22% more than in the same period of the previous year; approximately 559 thousand people, and an average hotel occupancy rate of 47%, which represents 10% more than in the same period of the previous year.



As for the nine Magical Towns, positive results were also obtained, since in general, they had an average hotel occupancy rate of 60%, with an increase of 3% compared to the same period of 2022, and destinations such as Mazamitla, for example, had a hotel occupancy rate of 85%, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year.