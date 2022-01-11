There Will Be No Access To Bars And Nightclubs Without Covid Certificate



Starting next Friday, January 14, in the 125 municipalities of Jalisco, a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test will be required to enter bars and night clubs, casinos, stadiums, concerts, event halls, convention centers and any type of massive event where crowds of people are concentrated. This is a decision made by the members of the Jalisco Health Board, which was announced by the Governor of the State. In a press conference, Enrique Alfaro detailed that bars and night clubs, casinos, stadiums, concerts, event halls, convention centers and any type of massive event are the sites and events where the document issued by the Federation will be required after completing the vaccination scheme. The certificate will be valid with the proof of a single dose, although vaccination slips or the vaccination certificate issued in the United States will also be accepted. In the case of people who have not been vaccinated "because they do not want to be vaccinated", they must present a negative PCR test no more than 48 hours after having been vaccinated in order to be able to attend the event.

How To Obtain The Certificate

The Covid-19 vaccination certificate made available by the Ministry of Health can be obtained through two ways, the first by accessing the website that provides the service and the other through WhatsApp. To do so, it is important to have the personal data of the interested party, such as CURP, name and the vaccines that were provided.

Below are the options:

Covid-19 Certificate By Internet:

1) Go to the web page https://cvcovid.salud.gob.mx/

2) Say yes to the registration in "My Vaccine".

3) Enter the Unique Key of Population Registry (CURP).

4) Click on "I am not a robot" and then click on search.

5) If the data is correct, a dialog box appears informing that the certificate has been sent to the e-mail account provided at the time of registration.

6).The received mail sends to a link to download the document and is valid for 90 minutes from the time of reception.

7) If the certificate data is incorrect you can request a clarification in another link that is also added within the mail that was sent.

Covid-19 Certificate By Whatsap:

1) Add the number 56 1713 0557 among the contacts.

2).Initiate a chat with the bot with the word "Hello".

3) The answer from "Dr. Armando Vacuno", the virtual assistant of the Ministry of Health, asks you to type the word "CERTIFICADO" to obtain the document.

4) You have to type the word "CERTIFICADO".

5) Next, it asks for name, date of birth and CURP to be entered.

6) You must then indicate which vaccine you received and the number of doses.

7).Options will appear. Select the second one to download the document

8) Enter the CURP again.

9) Dr. Armando Vacuno" sends the link to download the document.

It is important to point out that the vaccination certificate should not be used to condition the human right of access to work. It is appropriate and could be legal in certain circumstances to request the person to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but it is not appropriate for an employer in Mexico to request it and make it a condition for hiring, "it would be contrary to Mexican law". This document is especially useful for those who have the need or opportunity to travel to other countries, given that some countries maintain restrictions for un-vaccinated persons, said the Ministry of Health.