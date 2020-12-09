enes
2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta Current

249 Paseo de la Marina, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL, Puerto Vallarta
$239,000
Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
$239,000 - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Puesta Del Sol condo in Marina Vallarta! New Remodel!

Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo in Marina Vallarta.

2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 200 square meters of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.

Featuring completely new remodel from 2 bedrooms 2 bathe to 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths many upgrades during the remodel!  Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms!

Completely remodeled & furnished.

Sale Price: $239,000 

  Tags: condo for sale Puesta Dell Sol Marina Vallarta

Base Information

Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2.5
Square meter
160.00 sqmt

Parking Information

Parking
1

Building Information

Roof
Spanish Tile
Remodeled on
2019

Land Information

Square feet
160 sqmt

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Community Pool
Purified Bottled Water
Concierge
Jacuzzi Tub
 Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
 Community Amenities
Tennis Court
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
 Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Fence
 Landscape Amenities
Landscaping
Lawn

 Neighborhood

Super market
15 minutes
Beach
10 minutes
Coffee shop
2 minutes
Airport
10 minutes
Shopping center
5 minutes

Daniel Gonzalez

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
Listing (5)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
