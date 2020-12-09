2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta Current
249 Paseo de la Marina, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL, Puerto Vallarta
(0/5) / 1550
$239,000
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo in Marina Vallarta.
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 200 square meters of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.
Featuring completely new remodel from 2 bedrooms 2 bathe to 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths many upgrades during the remodel! Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms!
Completely remodeled & furnished.
Sale Price: $239,000
Base Information
Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2.5
Square meter
160.00 sqmt
Parking Information
Parking
1
Building Information
Roof
Spanish Tile
Remodeled on
2019
Land Information
Square feet
160 sqmt
Amenities
General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Community Pool
Purified Bottled Water
Concierge
Jacuzzi Tub
Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Community Amenities
Tennis Court
Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
Exterior Amenities
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Fence
Landscape Amenities
Landscaping
Lawn
Neighborhood
Super market
15 minutes
15 minutes
Beach
10 minutes
10 minutes
Coffee shop
2 minutes
2 minutes
Airport
10 minutes
10 minutes
Shopping center
5 minutes
5 minutes
Daniel Gonzalez
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 117-7948
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
|
Skype:
|haniel.gonzalez
There are no comment there
Related properties
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $369,000
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
For Rent Special Price! - Available 8/1/2020 - Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
For rent $ 850.00/Per month
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL