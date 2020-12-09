enes
10
Thu, Dec

4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta

$595,000
Oscar David Munoz
Oscar David Munoz
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
$595,000 - Owner Financing May Be Possible! Submit Requested Terms.

Luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta!

Updated May 11, 2019
Owner Financing may be possible, Please submit an offer to the owner for consideration.

Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta.

4 bedroom 5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 400 square meters (4000 sqft) of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.

Featuring a luxurious private pool with a tropical waterfall set on a large terrace overlooking the glorious Marina with all its impressive Yachts.

Completely remodeled & furnished.

Sale Price: $595,000

Please Contact Martha Herrera

  • Direct Cellular: +52 (322) 294-0580
  • Toll Free US Canada: +1 (800) 22VILLA - +1 (800) 228-4552
  • Local: +52 (322) 223-0050

Base Information

Rooms
7
Bed
4
Bath
5

Parking Information

Parking
2
Garage description
Underground

Other info

  Laundry :  In Unit
  Floor size :  400.00

Oscar David Munoz

Address
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License AGENT
Phone:
+52 3221181662
Facebook:
oscar david munoz
Listing (7)
