4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
$595,000
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta!
Updated May 11, 2019
Owner Financing may be possible, Please submit an offer to the owner for consideration.
Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta.
4 bedroom 5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 400 square meters (4000 sqft) of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.
Featuring a luxurious private pool with a tropical waterfall set on a large terrace overlooking the glorious Marina with all its impressive Yachts.
Completely remodeled & furnished.
Sale Price: $595,000
Please Contact Martha Herrera
- Direct Cellular: +52 (322) 294-0580
- Toll Free US Canada: +1 (800) 22VILLA - +1 (800) 228-4552
- Local: +52 (322) 223-0050
Base Information
Rooms
7
Bed
4
Bath
5
Parking Information
Parking
2
Garage description
Underground
Other info
Laundry : In Unit
Floor size : 400.00
Oscar David Munoz
Agent Photo
Address
State/Province
Jalisco
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|AGENT
|
Phone:
|+52 3221181662
|
Facebook:
|oscar david munoz
