7th Floor at Portofino - Luxury Beachfront
Av Paseo de la Marina Nte 655 535, Marina Vallarta, 48335 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Marina Vallarta, JAL, Marina Vallarta
(0/5) / 179
One floor of spacious 1,743 sq ft, Located at the heart of Marina Vallarta, inside of a Private Portofino Complex. with 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, Great to invite Friends and Family, and enjoy at a short distance to the BoardWalk “Malecón” of the Marina, where you can find Coffee Shop´s, Spa´s, Restaurant's, In High Season Flea Market is available and with said is perfect for rentals too.
Portofino Complex provides you with 24-hour security, Gym Fitness, Tennis Court, Easy access to multiple elevators, and wide/ample parking lot, laundry room. The HOA includes gas and water services.
One bedroom has there own private balcony which this said: Morning´s and sunsets as well will be part of your journey.
*Even though that Complex would love to make it happen, is important to mention that pets are not allowed inside of the Complex.
Base Information
Rooms
3
Bed
4
Bath
3
Amenities
General Amenities
Electric Hot Water
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Beach Palapas
In House Laundry Services
Beachfront
Accessibility Amenities
Handicap Facilities
Appliance Amenities
Refrigerator
Community Amenities
Swimming Pool
Tennis Court
Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
Exterior Amenities
Garage
Landscape Amenities
Skylights
Landscaping
Neighborhood
Super market
7 minutes
7 minutes
Beach
2 minutes
2 minutes
Coffee shop
3 minutes
3 minutes
Airport
7 minutes
7 minutes
Bus station
5 minutes
5 minutes
Estefanía
|Agent Photo
|Address
|State/Province
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 322-309-6834
|
Mobile:
|+52 322-309-6834
