enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
10
Thu, Dec

Bay View Grand Current

  (0/5) / 49
  • 0f0f9fab-1074-454f-879d-8c39fdd09b24
  • 4a2dd5d2-ee6b-47e4-bdd2-c8cd62011bf0
  • 7beb1380-c2ea-4d4a-a4db-9060ea995bd7
  • 7c5ef1ca-a5e4-4db7-a40b-d31f7c42aca1
  • 9a6ac7b7-acb5-4a70-98e3-aaec46790f1e
  • 46f1631a-f80c-4d31-8a7a-41c9f43b2bf3
  • 96ae413e-dcc4-41f3-89c0-56b916ed0b81
  • b3e921cf-01a1-4b6e-921f-c284cfa238a5
  • c27ccd55-25bb-459d-a587-92858f20f1a6
  • c54fd8b3-a239-4016-9008-48961397d28c
  • c198669b-fed6-4921-ad3d-a3093d9ed412
  • ccdc2058-4ad5-4c45-af97-461dd7b9ee0f
  • d1b56cfd-4aa0-4ad4-9ae9-73e48e30c92c
  • ef8bacdb-16b0-492a-a59c-fed22a58c126 (1)
  • ef8bacdb-16b0-492a-a59c-fed22a58c126
Call for details price
Oscar David Munoz
Oscar David Munoz
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
avail. for rent starting dec 30,2020 long or short term avail.

beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath, condo inside Bay View Grand , lower level with all the amenities,pool,beachfront,security,and parking..for morwe info contact Oscar David Munoz 322 118 1662

Base Information

Rooms
2
Bed
2
Bath
2

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable TV
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Beachfront
Jacuzzi Tub
 Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
 Community Amenities
Swimming Pool

Oscar David Munoz

Agent Photo
Address
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License AGENT
Phone:
+52 3221181662
Facebook:
oscar david munoz
Listing (7)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there

 Related properties

Related Properties
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
For rent
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
For rent 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
House in the Marina
House in the Marina
for sale

Search All Properties

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search