Just steps away from the main complex infinity Pool, this condo will certainly be the envy of your friends and family. With 2 en-suite bedrooms and 2 baths to accommodate up to 4 persons. The entire living/dining/kitchen space can be opened into the outdoors via glass wall panels from floor to ceiling creating an unbelievable indoor/outdoor living space....perfect for your own private pool parties!
Each bedroom has its own bathroom. The master suite has floor to ceiling glass sliding door right to the terrace. The bathroom is stunning to say the least with its own 2 sink vanity, separate large tub, shower area, and all completed with a gray slate floor. The rest of the condo has fantastic Italian marble throughout and with a Euro designed kitchen with all appliances....what more can you ask for ?
Common grounds offer a huge infinity heated pool, 24/7 security, a state of the art Gym. Walks to town in 10 minutes to shops, galleries, restaurants, bars and much more.
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Jalisco
Mexico
+52 (322) 222-3939
