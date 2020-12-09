enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
10
Thu, Dec

Molino de Agua

Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
  (0/5) / 775
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Out Door BBQ , Stereo , 24hr Security , Gourmet Kitchen , Walk In Closet , Heated Infinity Pool , Jacuzzi Tub , Flat Screen TV , Maid Service , Air Conditioning , Laundry Facilities , Large Terrace , Entertaining Area

Residencias Molino de Agua is a beachfront community located on Los Muertos Beach in Puerto Vallartas Romantic Zone.The delightful integration of materials, craftsmanship and local elements combine in a way that creates the perfect balance with local culture, ecology and surroundings.Each of the 110 spacious three bedroom, three bath units offers a tremendous view of the Banderas Bay, the Cathedral or the quaint tiled roofs of Old Town Vallarta.

With its prime beachfront location on Los Muertos Beach and on the rivers edge of the Cuale River in downtown Puerto Vallarta, Residencias Molino de Agua is designed to take advantage of the beautiful bay and downtown views that make Puerto Vallarta famous. This extraordinary Puerto Vallarta setting and views are the buildings obvious priority with a focus on contemporary Mexican design and an unsurpassed Vallarta rental location. Each unit mixes convenience with style and beachfront elegance while creating a secure private rental community that you are certain to enjoy and return for years to come! Residencias Molino de Agua” lies in the heart of Puerto Vallarta offering a condominium master planned community that is contemporary in style while integrating Mexican materials, craftsmanship, and local elements creating a synergy with local ecology, flavor, and surroundings. With 110 spacious three bedroom three bath condominium beachfront homes exclusivity and beauty are escorted to the forefront of seaside living.Combining luxury with nature, “Residencias Molino de Agua” offers an elevator servicing two condominiums per floor, spacious infinity swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A riverside garden area, and an elevated sandy beach with sunning area combine with easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions including art-walks, restaurants, cathedral, los arcos amphitheatre, the Malecon, and more.

Features

  • Beautiful Marble tile flooring throughout the unit
  • Full Wall Window sliding doors opening onto your outside terraces
  • European style Cabinets in Kitchens and Baths
  • Air Conditioning
  • All units have direct dial phones for ease of local calling
  • Controlled access lobbies at each elevator
  • Otis Elevator access to units
  • Security Guard Gates for vehicle entrance and exit
  • Infinity Community Swimming Pool
  • Lounge areas in pool area with sunterraces and palapa style decks
  • Contemporary Mexican style terraces
  • halls and tropical gardens
  • Generous closets and storage space
  • All units
  • except for the penthouses
  • will are 3 bedroom / 3bath. *A few units are set up as an optional 2 bedroom and den/home office)
  • Ocean and city lights views
  • Tropical lounging areas
  • Direct gated access to the public beach and Malecon
  • Security controlled ingress and egress
  • Lush endemic landscaping and gardens
  • Direct and indirect lighting according to design (low-voltage ceiling lamps)

More Information Request for Condo Molino De Agua

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
3
Bath
3

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there

 Related properties

Related Properties
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
For rent
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL
Condo 228 Olas Altas
Condo 228 Olas Altas
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Condo 222 Olas Altas
Condo 222 Olas Altas
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
For rent
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
For rent 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
Punta Negra Condominiums
For rent
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL

Search All Properties

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search