enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
10
Thu, Dec

Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas

Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL
  (0/5) / 711
  • 2c8c1ceb88ec04cb05b568fe49126cd9
  • 4dd4743849134f1a175fde6c6476f956
  • 94a7389c51d28daad3d4386d9f6e18be
  • c8143a8db4bf7475818f11dae85f7f31
  • c8961fc61eb1ca7e913034b822a4844b
  • fd4a7e7bfdca136ca42edbc3be429e94
  • 1ce06e6c090ff23bbc8391a2a4b97b72
  • 1e420c195d0bfcf5e7b342790357b111
Call for details price
Pacific Real Estate
Pacific Real Estate
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Stereo , 24hr Security , Gourmet Kitchen , Walk In Closet , Heated Infinity Pool , Jacuzzi Tub , Flat Screen TV , Maid Service , Air Conditioning , Laundry Facilities , Large Terrace , Entertaining Area

This stunning beachfront Community is located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's Romantic Zone. Bordered by the River Cuale on one side and the beautiful Banderas Bay and the Malecon, each of these condos are centrally located in the middle of all that this part of town has to offer.

Nightlife, Shopping, World Class Dining and all day beach activities are just steps from your door.

A stay at Residencias Molino de Agua, is a stay in Paradise. Each of the three bedroom units offers over 3000 square feet of luxurious downtown living, outdoor balconies with views of either the Cathedral or the Bandera Bay.

The pool is a stunning infinity pool with direct bay views and circled with seating and gathering areas for complete poolside enjoyment. If the beach is more your stile, the beach is adjacent to the property.

For more information on this stunning community or to book your next stay in paradise.

Monthly rates are available.

Units in the end tower with direct views of the bay are priced at $100.00 per night higher than these rates
***

Esta impresionante locación frente del mar está ubicado en el corazón de la zona romántica de Puerto Vallarta. Bordeado por el Río Cuale por un lado y el Malecón por el otro, cada uno de estos condominios están en medio de todas las cosas interesantes que Vallarta tiene para ofrecer. Excitante vida nocturna, hermosas playas y las mejores tiendas y restaurantes de clase mundial, están a un paso de su puerta. Su estancia en la Residencia Molino de Agua es una estancia en el paraíso.

Cada uno de estos condominios de 3 recámaras tiene lujoso alojamiento, balcones exteriores, excelentes áreas de entretenimiento, servicio de limpieza, acceso a elevadores, lavandería, estacionamiento y seguridad las 24 horas. La impresionante alberca térmica está a solo unos pasos de la playa. El área de la piscina incluye sillas lounge y áreas de reunión para una completa diversión junto a la piscina.

AMENITIES :


* Stereo
* 24hr Security
* Gourmet Kitchen
* Walk In Closet
* Heated Infinity Pool
* Jacuzzi Tub
* Flat Screen TV
* Maid Service
* Air Conditioning
* Laundry Facilities
* Large Terrace
* Entertaining Area

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
3
Bath
3

Pacific Real Estate

Owner photo
Address
State/Province Nayarit
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 322 223 0050
Fax:
+1
Skype:
reservproperty
Listing (5)  |  Owner info  |  Contact owner
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 228 Olas Altas
Condo 228 Olas Altas
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Molino de Agua
Molino de Agua
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Condo 222 Olas Altas
Condo 222 Olas Altas
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
For rent
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
For rent 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
Punta Negra Condominiums
For rent
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL

Search All Properties

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search