Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo Current

Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
$369,000
Oscar David Munoz
Oscar David Munoz
Completely rebovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condoin the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.

Completely renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the Puesta Del Sol condominium complex in Marina Vallarta.  Everything has been renewed including floors, bathrooms and kitchen, with a quality granite.electric, appliances and furniture!

Like a Brand New Condo!

With an expansive terrace overlooking the Marina, this condo is in an area that is one of the most sought after in Puerto Vallarta. A multitude of shops, restaurants, gym and spas all within walking distance. The Puesta Del Sol complex offers very nice amenities with tennis courts, common pool, lush tropical gardens and 24 hour security.

Rooms
5
Bed
2
Bath
2
Square meter
195.00 sqmt

Parking
1
Garage description
underground

Square feet
195 sqmt

In Room Safe
Ceiling Fans
Beach Palapas
In House Laundry Services
Free WiFi
Concierge
TV in Each Bedroom
Jacuzzi Tub
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Tennis Court
Covered Patio
Exterior Lighting
Garage
Open Deck
Landscaping
Lawn

Oscar David Munoz

Address
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License AGENT
Phone:
+52 3221181662
Facebook:
oscar david munoz
