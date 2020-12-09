Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Lovely two bedroom two baths, patio overlooking the ocean, seconds away fro the beach, pool, fans and ac, yearly contract, or monthly call for more details 1500usd a month, One year contract

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Punta+Negra+Condominios/@20.561616,-105.255332,

Absolutely amazing location. By far the best beach in Puerto Vallarta with amazing sunsets. Just minutes from Downtown. These condos sit right on the beach and across from the Jungle.,