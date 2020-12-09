Stunning views from Grand Venetian Current
Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , 48340, JAL, Puerto Vallarta
(0/5) / 1589
$ 395.00/Per night
Enjoy stunning views over the Pacific from this 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym. Our condo is carefully decorated and offers unobstructed views of the bay, a large balcony with a jacuzzi tub, fully equipped kitchen, A/C throughout, Wifi & TV cable service.
Base Information
Rooms
8
Bed
4
Bath
5
Square meter
300.00 sqmt
Building Information
Number of Floors
17
Land Information
Square feet
300 sqmt
Facts
Single Family : Yes
Other info
Laundry : In Unit
Daniel Gonzalez
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 117-7948
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
|
Skype:
|haniel.gonzalez
