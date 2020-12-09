Vallarta Shores Condo #3 Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Condo #3 - 1 Bedroom
Perfect - and perfectly accessible - this spacious 1-bedroom, 1 bath condo features many of our Vallarta Shores trademarks: the large balconies, the bedroom opening onto the ocean, complete kitchen, dining and sitting area also opening onto the ocean, You are only steps away from the beach yet able to enjoy the view from above.
Condo 3 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first story.
Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condominiums located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).
All are unit decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!
All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront condominiums.
Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops beach, nightlife, excellent cuisine, all are just moments away from Vallarta Shores!
*Housekeeping Services
*Swimming Pool
*Ocean Front
*Great Location
Property Details and Amenities
- Property Code: Vallarta Shores Condo #3 - 1 Bedroom
- Type: CONDOMINIUM
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- View: Ocean View
- Maid Service: Daily maid service
Amenities:
Full Kitchen
- Phone
- Air Conditioning
- Celing Fans
- TV
- Cable TV
- Internet
- Beachfront
Base Information
Bed
1
Bath
1
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 222-3939
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
