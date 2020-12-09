enes
10
Thu, Dec

Vallarta Shores Condo #7 Los Muertos Beach

On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, JAL
  (0/5) / 1520
$ 196.00/Not applicable 
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Our most spacious and open 2-bedroom unit is framed by the rock of the hillside on which Vallarta Shores is built. An oversized kitchen, grand dining table and airy, open living room with a great view of Banderas Bay and the Main Beach.

Vallarta Shores Condo #7 - 2 Bedroom

Our most spacious and open 2-bedroom unit is framed by the rock of the hillside on which Vallarta Shores is built. An oversized kitchen, grand dining area, an open, airy living room with a great view of Banderas Bay from the balcony and it is right on Los Muerto beach, the main beach in Vallarta. It is beautifully decorated and furnished. Both large bedrooms have a private bathroom and large balcony opening to the ocean, where you can enjoy the priceless sunsets over Banderas Bay.

Condo 7 offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the second story.

Vallarta Shores International is one of Puerto Vallarta's primest beachfront Condo Hotel suites located on the Main Beach (Los Muertos Beach).

We feature 1 and 2 bedroom suites, and 3 bedroom penthouses are all decorated in traditional Mexican Style with many unique details that promise to make your visit to Puerto Vallarta a memorable one!

All suites come complete with breathtaking views and glorious sunsets will guide you into the night. The beach awaits you just outside the front doors of Vallarta Shores Beachfront suites.

Vallarta Shores International offers easy access to all the enchantment and adventure that makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico special. Shops beach, nightlife, excellent cuisine, all are just moments away from Vallarta Shores!

Property Details and Amenities

  • Property Code: Vallarta Shores Condo #7 - 2 Bedroom
  • Type: CONDOMINIUM
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms:21
  • Maid Service: Daily Maid Service

Amenities:

  • Full Kitchen
  • Phone
  • Air Conditioning
  • Celing Fans
  • Color TV
  • Cable TV
  • Internet
  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
There are no comment there

