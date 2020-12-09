enes
Beautiful Villa 114 Amapas

Amapas, Amapas, JAL
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Luxurious contemporary downtown Puerto Vallarta vacation rental villa with breathtaking views of the town and bay set in a charming neighborhood within a short walk of the Romantic zone and popular Los Muertos Beach.

BEDROOMS
9 Bedrooms with en-suite bath, TV & AC.
4 bedrooms feature Jacuzzi tubs
6 bedrooms feature King size beds
2 with 2 single beds which can also be made into a King size bed and 1 with a Queen size bed.

A maximum occupancy of 18 persons.

Base Information

Bed
9
Bath
9

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
