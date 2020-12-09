Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms Conchas Chinas

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, the eight bedroom Villa Azul enchants visitors with its stunning panoramic views that overlook the fabulous Banderas Bay with its daily amazing sunsets upon the blue Pacific.

The villa’s ingenious five-level design encourages groups to relish the sunshine together, enjoy the three free-form swimming pools each featuring its own swim-up bar, or retreat to lavish bedrooms that inspire tropical wistfulness with flowing linens and breezy palms each highlighted by a balcony gazing down upon the sapphire seaside.

The three distinct living and dining areas allow for private moments, while each ample terrace boasts space for group events including Mexican fiestas for the family, cocktail parties for any group of friends or a magical wedding celebration! An attentive staff comprised of the great chef Otoniel (tony), the most attentive houseman Güero and the lovely maid Lola join forces at Villa Azul to create for every guest an unforgettable time of relaxation, comfort, luxury and fun.

VILLA AZUL.- Can be rented as:

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 pool. 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 1 pool. 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 2 pools. 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 3 pools.

