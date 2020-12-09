enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
10
Thu, Dec

Condo 228 Olas Altas

Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
  (0/5) / 735
Call for details price
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Stereo , 24hr Security , Gourmet Kitchen , Walk In Closet , Heated Infinity Pool , Jacuzzi Tub , Flat Screen TV , Maid Service , Air Conditioning , Laundry Facilities , Large Terrace , Entertaining Area

This Brand New amazing beachfront unit in a privileged location, right in the heart of Old town with the tranquility of the Cuale River to the north and the beauty of the ocean up front. The location of the unit is impossible to beat as it is walking distance from everything you would want and need.

This is a stunning 3 bedroom / 3 bath oceanfront condo with over 3100 square feet of living space, nothing short of amazing. Casa del Rey is located right in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic zone; along side of the River Cuale, facing the famed “Bay of Banderas” (Bay of the Flags).

Located on the front of the building, with balconies on wrapped around, this luxurious front unit of Molino de Agua; a brand new construction with new professional furnishings and décor. -- you can be among the first to enjoy Barefoot Luxury in downtown Puerto Vallarta. Just steps to shopping, beaches, dining and nightlife! With magnificent views of the Bay of Banderas, River Cuale, Sierra Madre Mountains and city lights -- you may never want to leave!

Combining luxury with nature, Condo 228 at “Residencias Molino de Agua” offers an elevator right to your door; spacious infinity swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A riverside garden area, and an elevated sandy beach with sunning area combine with easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions including art-walks, restaurants, cathedral (Iglesia de Guadalupe), los arcos amphitheatre, the Malecon, and much more.

Condo 228 offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths on the 10th story.

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
3
Bath
3

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there

 Related properties

Related Properties
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
For rent
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL
Molino de Agua
Molino de Agua
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Condo 222 Olas Altas
Condo 222 Olas Altas
For rent
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
For rent
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
For rent 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
Punta Negra Condominiums
For rent
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL

Search All Properties

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search