10
Thu, Dec

Condo 234 Mexico 200 Amapas

Amapas, Amapas, JAL
  (0/5) / 450
Call for details price
Pacific Real Estate
Pacific Real Estate
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
This newly constructed 3 bedroom penthouse has unparalleled views of the Bay of Banderas, Sierra Madre Mountains, jungle and Puerto Vallarta City lights. This magnificent over 7000 sq. ft. two levels unit has large wrap-around balconies to accommodate all

This newly constructed 3 bedroom penthouse has unparalleled views of the Bay of Banderas, Sierra Madre Mountains, jungle and Puerto Vallarta City lights. This magnificent over 7000 sq. ft. two levels unit has large wrap-around balconies to accommodate all your entertaining. From a private “tete a tete” to a full blown out cocktail reception; with floor to ceiling glass panels for that ‘indoor/outdoor’ experience, a private pool where you can relax and enjoy yourself in the privacy of your home with a glass of wine and have the ocean as your background music.

A barbeque area on the main terrace and a full ourdoor kitchen on the top terrace are also available for those BBQ lovers and dining under the stars. The Penthouse comes with an indoor tandem assigned parking space and full access to the public areas including a fantastic huge heated infinity pool overlooking the Bay of Banderas and City; a reception lobby, 24/7 security and a full state of the art GYM. Air conditioning is provided via a central AC system with separate controls in all the rooms. Condo 234 is only a 10 minute walk to town, or 2 minute cab ride to shopping, galleries, bars, restaurants and the beach.

 

Base Information

Bed
3
Bath
5

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
7000

Pacific Real Estate

Owner photo
Address
State/Province Nayarit
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 322 223 0050
Fax:
+1
Skype:
reservproperty
