Condominio Marina del Rey Featured Current Just Updated

Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
For rent
Condo
25,000mx
Oscar David Munoz
Oscar David Munoz
Phone
Condominio Marina del Rey $25,000mx a month, year contract Remodeled three bed + 2 baths with large patio facing boats from the master bedroom, 24/7 security at the front desk and parking lot. Huge pool, hot tub, and waterfalls in a tropical setting AND, a great location. Regarding utilities, all are included except electricity. Laundry and cleaning services are available on-premises at minimal charge. Ample parking available uncovered and not assigned. Elevators in the building.

Condominio Marina del Rey

25,000mx a month, year contract. Remodeled three bed + 2 baths with large patio facing boats from the master bedroom, 24/7 security at the front desk, and parking lot. Huge pool, hot tub, and waterfalls in a tropical setting AND, a great location. Regarding utilities, all are included except electricity. Laundry and cleaning services are available on-premises at a minimal charge. Ample parking available uncovered and not assigned. Elevators in the building.

Base Information

Rooms
3
Bed
3
Bath
2

Cable Internet
Cable TV
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
Housekeeping Services
Free WiFi
Jacuzzi Tub
Freezer
Microwave
Grill Top
Refrigerator
Swimming Pool

Oscar David Munoz

Agent Photo
Address
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License AGENT
Phone:
+52 3221181662
Facebook:
oscar david munoz
Listing (7)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
