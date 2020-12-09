Condominio Marina del Rey Featured Current Just Updated
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
(0/5) / 181
25,000mx
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Condominio Marina del Rey
25,000mx a month, year contract. Remodeled three bed + 2 baths with large patio facing boats from the master bedroom, 24/7 security at the front desk, and parking lot. Huge pool, hot tub, and waterfalls in a tropical setting AND, a great location. Regarding utilities, all are included except electricity. Laundry and cleaning services are available on-premises at a minimal charge. Ample parking available uncovered and not assigned. Elevators in the building.
Base Information
Rooms
3
Bed
3
Bath
2
Amenities
General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
Housekeeping Services
Free WiFi
Jacuzzi Tub
Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Grill Top
Refrigerator
Community Amenities
Swimming Pool
Oscar David Munoz
|Jalisco
|Mexico
|AGENT
|+52 3221181662
|oscar david munoz
