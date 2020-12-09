enes
Punta Negra Condominiums Featured Current

Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL
For rent
Condo
  IMG_4137
  • 01d764a8-0e92-404e-866b-90928f624d47
  • 7037da41-ff77-42ab-af74-9ba53c1a7d78
  • 40468ac2-12df-489a-8d44-03751cd8c071
  • 59099e50-40d5-4d2e-bfe6-cef0f8731fae
  • acf0c287-3408-4dd4-8f9f-b6b31034e06f
  • c555f165-5de0-4705-9469-14c93db5c8cc
Call for details price
Lovely two bedroom two baths, patio overlooking the ocean, seconds away fro the beach, pool, fans and ac, yearly contract, or monthly call for more details 1500usd a month, One year contract
 

 Absolutely amazing location. By far the best beach in Puerto Vallarta with amazing sunsets. Just minutes from Downtown. These condos sit right on the beach and across from the Jungle.,

Base Information

Rooms
2
Bath
2

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
Housekeeping Services
High Speed Internet
Beachfront
 Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Refrigerator
 Community Amenities
Swimming Pool

Oscar David Munoz

Address
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License AGENT
Phone:
+52 3221181662
Facebook:
oscar david munoz
