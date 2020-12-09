enes
Stunning views from Grand Venetian

Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , 48340, JAL, Puerto Vallarta
Enjoy Your Vallarta Sunset! 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. Address; Francisco Medina Ascencio 2477 Boulavard, Hotel Zone , JL, 48340, Puerto Vallarta. Contact: managerAAAvallartarealestate.com

Enjoy stunning views over the Pacific from this 4 bedroom / 5 bathroom unit at the Grand Venetian. With access to some great amenities such as 5 common pools, 2 of which are heated, prime beachfront location and access, restaurant with room service, 24/7 security and gym. Our condo is carefully decorated and offers unobstructed views of the bay, a large balcony with a jacuzzi tub, fully equipped kitchen, A/C throughout, Wifi & TV cable service.

Base Information

Rooms
8
Bed
4
Bath
5
Square meter
300.00 sqmt

Building Information

Number of Floors
17

Land Information

Square feet
300 sqmt

Facts

  Single Family :  Yes

Other info

  Laundry :  In Unit

Address Calle Malecon #400
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 117-7948
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Skype:
haniel.gonzalez
