Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa Featured Current Just Updated

Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
For rent
Condo
Oscar David Munoz
Oscar David Munoz
SUNSCAPE-located in the hotelera area, Beautiful condo overlooking beautiful Puerto Vallarta, one-bedroom full kitchen, bathroom and dining room, nice patio, breathe taking views, located on the 14th floor, $3300usd a month, or best offer. long term contract only. call for details 322 118 1662 

Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

Filled with hotels and condos, waterfront Zona Hotelera draws holidaymakers and locals to malls like Galerías Vallarta, with international fashion brands, a movie theater, and American chain restaurants. Ice-cream vendors ply the area’s beaches, which are popular for water sports like jet skiing and parasailing. Nearby, the traditional town of El Pitillal is known for its stone church and lively town square.

Rooms
1
Bed
1
Bath
1

Cable Internet
Cable TV
Electric Hot Water
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
In House Laundry Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Concierge
Beachfront
TV in Each Bedroom
Freezer
Microwave
Refrigerator

  Laundry :  In Unit

Oscar David Munoz

Address
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License AGENT
Phone:
+52 3221181662
Facebook:
oscar david munoz
