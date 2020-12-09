enes
TC Nuevo Vallarta

Nuevo Vallarta , JAL
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Welcome to Torre Cobalto – A beautiful complex of beachfront condominiums right in the heart of Nuevo Vallarta. No expense has been spared to create an environment that you will enjoy: a prime beachfront location, a gym that offers unrestricted access to

Welcome to Torre Cobalto – A beautiful complex of beachfront condominiums right in the heart of Nuevo Vallarta. No expense has been spared to create an environment that you will enjoy: a prime beachfront location, a gym that offers unrestricted access to guests, a beautiful pool area with direct beach access, private parking and 24 hours security. Our unit is 1600 square feet and from the balcony you can enjoy views of the Banderas Bay and the beautiful evening sunsets. The kitchen is fit for anyone who likes to cook, granite counter tops, garbage disposal, washer and dryer.

The combination Dining / Living Room opens directly to the balcony where you can relax with a good book or dine. Master bedroom has a private balcony for your further enjoyment. This unit has been decorated with a style and flair that you are sure to enjoy casual elegance.

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
