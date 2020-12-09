enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
10
Thu, Dec

Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!

On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL, Los Muertos Beach
  (0/5) / 1708
$ 196.00/Per night 
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
Phone
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Brand new remodeled unit ! A unique floor plan sets this 2 bedroom unit apart. An efficient combination bar and complete kitchen with great granite countertops and brand new appliances. Perfectly laid out dining and living areas beautifully furnished. One bedroom opens to the ocean, and one is within the heart of the condo (with ocean view through the living room). The balconies opening onto the ocean enhance the warmth and beauty of the condo. Condo 2 offers 2 bedrooms, 3 baths on the first story.

Vallarta Shores Suite #2 - 2 Bedroom

Brand new remodeled condo! A unique floor plan sets this 2 bedroom unit apart. An efficient combination bar and complete kitchen with great granite countertops and brand new appliances. Perfectly laid out dining and living areas beautifully furnished.

One bedroom opens to the ocean, and one is within the heart of the condo (with ocean view through the living room). The balconies opening onto the ocean enhance the warmth and beauty of the condo.

Condo 2 offers 2 bedrooms, 3 baths on the first story.

  Tags:

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
800

Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

Agent Photo
Address Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
State/Province Jalisco
Country Mexico
License
Phone:
+52 (322) 222-3939
Fax:
+1 (800) 228-4552
Listing (29)  |  Agent info  |  Contact agent
Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       
There are no comment there

 Related properties

Related Properties
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite A Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite A Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 296.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite C Los Muertos Beach
Vallarta Shores Sky Suite C Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 296.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL
Vallarta Shores - Sky Suite B - Beachfront!
Vallarta Shores - Sky Suite B - Beachfront!
For rent $ 395.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
For rent
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
For rent 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
Punta Negra Condominiums
For rent
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL

Search All Properties

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search