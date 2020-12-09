Vallarta Shores - Beachfront!
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL, Los Muertos Beach
(0/5) / 1708
$ 196.00/Per night
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Vallarta Shores Suite #2 - 2 Bedroom
Brand new remodeled condo! A unique floor plan sets this 2 bedroom unit apart. An efficient combination bar and complete kitchen with great granite countertops and brand new appliances. Perfectly laid out dining and living areas beautifully furnished.
One bedroom opens to the ocean, and one is within the heart of the condo (with ocean view through the living room). The balconies opening onto the ocean enhance the warmth and beauty of the condo.
Condo 2 offers 2 bedrooms, 3 baths on the first story.
Base Information
Bed
2
Bath
2
Building Information
Floor area (Total)
800
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 222-3939
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
There are no comment there
