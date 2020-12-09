Vallarta Shores - On the Beach!
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL, Old Town
(0/5) / 1297
$ 120.00/Not applicable
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
This spacious and comfortable 1 bedroom unit in the ground floor is perfect for on-the-go people or for those who choose to avoid the stairs. Newly outfitted with beautiful Mexican tile and decorated in Mexican style. Although without balconies, it features windows onto the beach in living and bedroom and is located just a few steps from the beach.
Condo 1 offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor.
Base Information
Bed
1
Bath
1
Building Information
Floor area (Total)
918.37
Amenities
General Amenities
Cable TV
In Room Safe
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Palapas
Beach Lounge Chairs
Purified Bottled Water
In House Laundry Services
Housekeeping Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Concierge
Beachfront
Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Stove
Exterior Amenities
Exterior Lighting
Sunshine at Vallarta Shores
|Agent Photo
|Address
|Calle Malecon #400, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|State/Province
|Jalisco
|Country
|Mexico
|License
|
Phone:
|+52 (322) 222-3939
|
Fax:
|+1 (800) 228-4552
There are no comment there
Related properties
Vallarta Shores Condo #7 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 196.00/Not applicable
On the Beach!, Los Muertos Beach, JAL
Vallarta Shores Condo #5 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 196.00/Not applicable
On th Beach, Los Muertos Beach, JAL
Vallarta Shores Condo #8 Los Muertos Beach
For rent $ 108.00/Per night
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, JAL
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
For rent
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
For rent 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
For rent
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL