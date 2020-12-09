Villa Azul Cielo
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
$ 196.00/Per night
Nestled into Conchas Chinas, Vallarta’s most exclusive hillside neighborhood, this 2 bedroom/2 bath Villa features a truly world class breathtaking view overlooking the beautiful Banderas Bay. VILLA AZUL CIELO is part of VILLA AZUL (BUT CAN BE RENTED SEPERATELY). It is charmingly decorated. It features a romantic private pool with its own swim-up bar, A great kitchen/bar by the pool and fabulous dining area, living room and an amazing terrace overlooking the splendor of Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta and the entire Bahia de Banderas below. There is no better place anywhere to enjoy Puerto Vallarta's famous sunsets in all their glory.
Enjoy its beautiful open-air design with the bedrooms open to the terrace and amazing views. VILLA AZUL CIELO now features minisplit A/C's in both bedrooms, its unique design lets the refreshing breezes flow throughout. Only 39 steps below the street, VILLA AZUL CIELO is very private, yet very accesible to downtown activities and the beach.
Features
- Daily maid service
- Laundry service
- Flat screen TVs
- Satellite
- Internet
- A/C in both B/R
- Kitchen
- Private pool
Microwave
Bed
2
Bath
2
Floor area (Total)
2428.34
