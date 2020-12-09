Villa Celeste Conchas Chinas

A Luxurious and Beautiful 5BR 7BA Mexican Villa on the beach in Puerto Vallarta.

Welcome to Villa Celeste, one of Puerto Vallarta's finest vacation retreats! An incredible five bed, seven bath majestic Spanish-style estate on Conchas Chinas beach, Villa Celeste is the epitome of Mexican luxury. It is considered by many to be very romantic and we have hosted a large number of weddings under its famous arch.

Situated on a beach in Conchas Chinas, the premier resort area of Puerto Vallarta, Villa Celeste is secluded yet accessible. It is removed from the crowds and traffic yet close to the center of town with its famous cobblestone streets, charming shops, street vendors and great restaurants (many award winning).

From the moment you are greeted at the airport by one of our team and driven in air-conditioned comfort through the heart of Vallarta’s Old Town you know this is going to be a special vacation. After your scenic drive through town you will arrive at Villa Celeste and notice the tall graceful palms in the driveway. Enter the stone walls surrounding Villa Celeste with its 16,000 square feet of luxurious living space and begin to experience paradise.

As you enter the grounds on your left you find one of the largest private pools in all of Puerto Vallarta with magnificent ocean views. The villa is surrounded by lush gardens that give you a sense of complete seclusion. The Palapa roof covers a hammock large enough for two, allowing you to enjoy the sunset and view of the Bay of Banderas with margarita in hand!

• Two Master Suites with En-Suite Bathrooms with View of Banderas Bay; One of the Suites is complete with a Jacuzzi; Both Suites with own Entrance • Three Mexican Hacienda Style Bedrooms with En-Suite Bathrooms •

• Large and Luxurious Living and Dining Area • High Specification Kitchen • Guest Bathroom • Large Terrace and Private Pool • Poolside Bar • Palapa and Hammock •