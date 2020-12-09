enes
10
Thu, Dec

Milan 369

Calle Milan 369, Versalles, 48310, JAL Current
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Sold
$95,000

 Description

Recently renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located in the small, 16 unit building named Milan in the Versalles neighborhood. The Versalles is now the fastest growing area in Puerto Vallarta, with several projects from the city to renovate its streets. It offers a huge potential for people looking to invest in Puerto Vallarta as prices are still affordable. Condo Milan 369 offers a nice and functional granite counter kitchen with appliances and furnished, parking area, security and a common pool area.
Recently renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located in the small, 16 unit building named Milan in the Versalles neighborhood. The Versalles is now the fastest growing area in Puerto Vallarta, with several projects from the city to renovate its streets. It offers a huge potential for people looking to invest in Puerto Vallarta as prices are still affordable.

Condo Milan 369 offers a nice and functional granite counter kitchen with  appliances and furnished, parking area, security and a common pool area.

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
1
Square meter
69.95 sqmt

Land Information

Square feet
69.95 sqmt

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Concierge

 Location

  Daniel Gonzalez

  Request more Details

