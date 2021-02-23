Vallarta News
Condo
Long Term
Beautiful Apartment
Near Fluvial and Las Moras, Puerto Vallarta, JAL
Beautiful Apartment
1 bth. 3 rooms.
Long Term
Call for details price
Description
Beautiful Apartment near fluvial and las moras 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Jacuzzi, equipped air conditioning fans, beautiful terrace with a view, close to everything
Open for Inspection Times
Features
Base Information
Rooms
3
Bath
1
Location
Comments
Tell a Friend
Friend Name
Friend E-mail
Your Name
Your E-mail
Message
Catalina Bernal Diaz
+52 (322) 222-2323
+1 (855) 422-3334
[email protected]
Request more Details
Your Name
Phone
Your E-mail
Check-in
Check-out
Number guests
Message
I would like more information regarding the property PREFIX66, Beautiful Apartment
