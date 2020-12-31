enes
01
Fri, Jan

Sunscape Spas & Resort, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL Featured Current
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Long Term
Call for details price

 Description

SUNSCAPE Spa & Resort - located in the Hotelera Area, Beautiful condo overlooking beautiful Puerto Vallarta, one-bedroom full kitchen, bathroom and dining room, nice patio, breathe taking views, located on the 14th floor, $2000usd a month, long term contract only. call for details 322 118 1662 
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

$3300usd a month, or best offer. 

Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

Filled with hotels and condos, waterfront Zona Hotelera draws holidaymakers and locals to malls like Galerías Vallarta, with international fashion brands, a movie theater, and American chain restaurants. Ice-cream vendors ply the area’s beaches, which are popular for water sports like jet skiing and parasailing. Nearby, the traditional town of El Pitillal is known for its stone church and lively town square.

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
1
Bed
1
Bath
1

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Electric Hot Water
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
In House Laundry Services
High Speed Internet
Free WiFi
Concierge
Beachfront
TV in Each Bedroom
 Appliance Amenities
Freezer
Microwave
Refrigerator

 Location

 Comments

  Oscar David Munoz

  Request more Details

