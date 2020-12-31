Sunscape Spas & Resort, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

SUNSCAPE Spa & Resort - located in the Hotelera Area, Beautiful condo overlooking beautiful Puerto Vallarta, one-bedroom full kitchen, bathroom and dining room, nice patio, breathe taking views, located on the 14th floor, $2000usd a month, long term contract only. call for details 322 118 1662

Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

Filled with hotels and condos, waterfront Zona Hotelera draws holidaymakers and locals to malls like Galerías Vallarta, with international fashion brands, a movie theater, and American chain restaurants. Ice-cream vendors ply the area’s beaches, which are popular for water sports like jet skiing and parasailing. Nearby, the traditional town of El Pitillal is known for its stone church and lively town square.