Villa 150 Conchas Chinas

Sandy Beachfront, Lower Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco



Villa #150 is a private, beachfront Mediterranean Villa located in the classically charming neighborhood of Lower Conchas Chinas, about a 3/4-mile stroll along the beach, or a 5 minute drive to the Los Muertos Beach and Zona Romantica areas on the southern side of Puerto Vallarta.

Surrounded on the street side by a 10 foot vine covered brick wall, the property is set in an electronically secured, private enclave together with 2 other fully-detached, architecturally designed private homes. As you enter off the narrow cobble-stoned street of Calle Sagitario through the solid wood and iron remote-controlled entry gates to the private parking court, you find yourself surrounded by an expansive private landscaped garden area with the tropical foliage high overhead.

From the parking court you then enter the Villa property through its 4-inch-thick wooden double-doors to an intimate, interior entry courtyard that provides access to the Residence through a paned, beveled glass entry-door. Then it hits you - the phenomenal ocean-view almost takes your breath away as you are able to look right through the Villa! The infinity pool actually seems as if it is truly part of the Bay of Banderas itself.



Attention to detail is the hallmark of this Villa from its ‘all Viking’ gourmet chef’s kitchens (in-door and out-door),1 meter by 1 meter, solid-slab marble flooring through-out, individually controlled central air-conditioning in every room, high-speed wireless internet, purified water system, plush pillow-top mattresses, top-of-the-line linens and bath accessories, flat screen TV’s and zone-controlled sound system indoors and out.

From this point on you know that you have found one of the best-kept secrets in the entire Bay of Banderas. Whether it’s a long-weekend getaway or a several week family re-union, you can be sure that your entire stay at Villa #150 will be thoughtfully planned to make you want to return again and again. Villa #150 promises the privacy, intimacy and understated elegance you have been looking for. With its all-suite bedroom configurations, beautiful furnishings and full electronics, including a separate media-room – our highly-trained staff will pamper you unobtrusively.

FLOOR PLAN DESCRIPTIONS

Upper Level

– Presidential Suite facing the view with Queen-Size bed, 32 inch LCD TV, large walk-in closet, bar, bar-sink and bar-fridge, bathroom with enclosed w/c, double sinks, glass enclosed indoor shower, dual outdoor showers and large 2 person Jacuzzi spa.

Second Level

- Master-Suite facing the view with King-Size bed with private terrace overlooking the pool and beach, built-in bar, romantic fireplace, his and hers walk-in closets, luxurious marble, glass and granite bathroom with enclosed w/c, double sinks, glass enclosed shower, Jacuzzi spa.

- Two Individual Guest-Suites with King-Size beds - each with large private terraces overlooking the beach and bay views, each with walk-in closets and gorgeous marble, glass and granite bathrooms.

- One Guest-Suite with private garden views, terrace, closet and gorgeous marble and granite bathroom.

Main Level

- Entry foyer featuring grand circular staircase to Second Level under a dramatic 30 foot high ceiling.

- Large Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen, Media Room and 6th Bedroom Suite with King-Size bed, closet and gorgeous marble, glass and granite bathroom.

- Powder Room with solid rock walls and leaded glass windows.

- Over-sized Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room and Media Room all open to expansive garden and pool Terraces.

Terrace Area

- Tropical garden with dramatic night lighting.

- Feature fountain

- Infinity edge, heated swimming pool and waterfall spa.

- Outdoor Dining and Kitchen area with working fireplace and Viking Barbeque and bar fridge.

- Interior staircase to secured sandy beach-access, beach shower and pool area/beach bathroom.



Features & Amenities

- Fully Equipped Gourmet kitchen.

- Viking Wine Cooler

- Viking Professional Appliances – separate 25 foot individual refridgerator and freezer, garbage compactor, dishwasher, double ovens and warming oven, microwave over, toaster oven, 6 burner gas cook-top and pop-up vent.

- Dining Room Seating for 14

- Satellite TV system (Star Choice Platinum).

- Jacuzzi Spas in 2 of the bedrooms.

- High Speed Wireless Internet.

- Washer / Dryer.

- Purified Water system throughout the Villa.

Outdoor Features

- Heated Infinity Swimming Pool.

- Outdoor Dining.

- Viking Gas Grill, Bar Fridge, Bar Sink and Outdoor Gas/Woodburning fireplace.

- Oversized Jacuzzi Spa on Pool Terrace with waterfall feature into swimming pool.

- Secured and gated Parking Court with security cameras throughout.

- Remote-controlled and Secured entry from street.

- Breathtaking views of Banderas Bay and the lights of Puerto Vallarta.



Staff & Services Included

- Full staff with daily housekeeping service as follows:

- Chef available for shopping and preparation of breakfast and choice of lunch or dinner daily.

- Butler for parties in excess of 8 people available to assist chef, tend bar, wait table, arrange restaurant reservations, transportation services, private in-villa massage service, tee times and co-ordinate laundry and dry-cleaning services.

- Housekeeper to clean and prepare bedrooms and bathrooms daily, launder towels and linens, prepare light pressing service.

- Staff available Mondays through Saturdays, with Sundays off

- Concierge Services.

Services Available at additional cost:

- Massage

- Rental Car

- Airport Transfers

- Pre-Stocking service with 2 weeks notice

- Tour Activities

- Nanny service for groups with small children

Villa Policies

- Maximum Number of Guests – 12 including children

- Maximum Number of Children – 4 children

- No Smoking within the Villa

- No Pets

- Principal Guest must be over 30 years of age

- $2500 Security Deposit to owner on booking required

- 7 night minimum booking at Holiday Season

- 3PM Check-In / 11AM Check-out – additional fees may apply for early check-in or late check-out

- Staff service available on request for Sundays at the rate of $100US per day per requested staff member