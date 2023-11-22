enes

Beautiful Villa 114 Amapas

Amapas, Amapas, JAL
Vacation
Call for details price

Luxurious contemporary downtown Puerto Vallarta vacation
rental villa with breathtaking views of the town and bay set in a charming
neighborhood within a short walk of the Romantic zone and popular Los Muertos
Beach.
Every detail has been considered to ensure guests are pampered and completely
comfortable, from pillow top mattresses to the elevator, 400 thread count sheets,
wireless internet, purified water throughout, Jacuzzi tubs, flat screen TV in all
bedrooms, full staff and much more...
There are 2 living areas, a spacious terrace by the pool with outdoor dining, multiple
terraces and a gym.
Amazingly all of this is located within a short walk to popular Los Muertos Beach or
all the charm and energy of the romantic zone and downtown.
All bedrooms have private ensuite baths, TV and air conditioning, 7 of the bedrooms
have ocean views and 2 look onto Yvonnke's private banana plantation.
The staff is there to pamper you and the gourmet chef is so fabulous that most
guests rarely dine out even with world class restaurants just a few steps away.

BEDROOMS
9 Bedrooms with en-suite bath, TV & AC.
4 bedrooms feature Jacuzzi tubs
6 bedrooms feature King size beds
2 with 2 single beds which can also be made into a King size bed and 1 with a Queen size bed.

A maximum occupancy of 18 persons.

Bed
9
Bath
9

