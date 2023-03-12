2 Bedroom Beachfront | White Sand Beach | 4 Star Resort

Shares pool and beach with a 4* hotel that starts at $250 USD per night w/half the space so, excellent value! Full resort amenities: pool, 5 restaurants available through the all-inclusive, shops, front desk, etc. Right across the street from the best Italian Food in town, the best Steakhouse, the best Mexican Seafood. Incredible pool and beach! Choose the all inclusive options at the hotel, enjoy the restaurants at the mall, or shop for the kitchen across the street. 4 above 12, 2 under 12.



Full resort amenities with the whole space just being renovated in 2017 to reflect a much nicer common area. Rooms start at $250 a night for 2ppl at the hotel the common area is shared with so it is upscale and an amazing value to tenants here. There are bellboys to help you up and down with your bags and a 24/7 Front Desk to help you with anything you may need during your stay. There is a queen bed in each room and two sofa beds in the living room.

For $80 for adults and $40 for children under 12 you can eat and drink all you want at the 4 restaurants and 4 bars from sunrise to after sunset (breakfast, lunch and dinner) but I recommend the amazing restaurants across the street and right next door as the best value and food you can find! The All-Inclusive can be paid for anytime during your stay, you are not obligated to choose any package if you do not wish. And if after one meal you are not satisfied you can eat at the mall or shop at the Supermarket across the street and make use of the kitchen to cook during your stay! You have access to the pool, the best beach in town, four restaurants, nightly live entertainment which is great, Entertainment Center, Kid's Club, etc.

All inclusive is not mandatory to enjoy the pool, activities, and the beach with palapas. All-Inclusive plans are as follows:

55 US$ From 9:00 am to 5:00 pm $28 for children under the age of 12

55 US$ From 6:00 pm to 1:00 am $28 USD for children under age of 12

Or $80 USD per adult from 9am-1am (last bar close) or $40 for children under 12.

Medical services on site on floor L1!

Laundry can be arranged in the building through the hotel or through the concierge!