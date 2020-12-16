enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
16
Wed, Dec

4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta

$595,000 | 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, 7 Rooms
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
for sale
$595,000

 Description

$595,000 - Owner Financing May Be Possible! Submit Requested Terms.

Luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta!

Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Updated May 11, 2019
Owner Financing may be possible, Please submit an offer to the owner for consideration.

Please take a look at this gorgeous luxury condo on the water in Marina Vallarta.

4 bedroom 5 bathroom luxury condo boasting a little over 400 square meters (4000 sqft) of living space in the Club de Tenis Puesta Del Sol at the Marina.

Featuring a luxurious private pool with a tropical waterfall set on a large terrace overlooking the glorious Marina with all its impressive Yachts.

Completely remodeled & furnished.

Sale Price: $595,000

Please Contact Martha Herrera

  • Direct Cellular: +52 (322) 294-0580
  • Toll Free US Canada: +1 (800) 22VILLA - +1 (800) 228-4552
  • Local: +52 (322) 223-0050

 Document

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
7
Bed
4
Bath
5

Parking Information

Parking
2
Garage description
Underground

 Other info

Laundry :  In Unit
Floor size :  400.00

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Oscar David Munoz

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta
2 Br 2.5 Ba Luxury Condo in Puesta Del Sol in Marina Vallarta
Sold $239,000
249 Paseo de la Marina, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL, Puerto Vallarta
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $369,000
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
For Rent Special Price! - Available 8/1/2020 - Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
For Rent Special Price! - Available 8/1/2020 - Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Vacation $ 850.00/Per month
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Properties in same Property type
7th Floor at Portofino - Luxury Beachfront
7th Floor at Portofino - Luxury Beachfront
for sale $440,000usd
Av Paseo de la Marina Nte 655 535, Marina Vallarta, 48335 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Marina Vallarta, JAL, Marina Vallarta
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
for sale $1,499,000
Villa Azul, Conchas Chinas, 48399, JAL, Conchas Chinas Highlands
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $369,000
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL

Search All Properties

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search