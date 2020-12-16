enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
16
Wed, Dec

7th Floor at Portofino - Luxury Beachfront

Av Paseo de la Marina Nte 655 535, Marina Vallarta, 48335 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Marina Vallarta, JAL, Marina Vallarta Featured Current
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
for sale
$440,000usd

 Description

“Breezy Morning´s with amazing view´s on the 7th floor of Marina Vallarta at Puerto Vallarta” 3 ? Recamaras/ Bedrooms + 3 Baños Completos/Bathrooms ? TLC - To consider/ Remodelación a considerar
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

One floor of spacious 1,743 sq ft, Located at the heart of Marina Vallarta, inside of a Private Portofino Complex. with 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, Great to invite Friends and Family, and enjoy at a short distance to the BoardWalk “Malecón” of the Marina, where you can find Coffee Shop´s, Spa´s, Restaurant's, In High Season Flea Market is available and with said is perfect for rentals too.

Portofino Complex provides you with 24-hour security, Gym Fitness, Tennis Court, Easy access to multiple elevators, and wide/ample parking lot, laundry room. The HOA includes gas and water services.
One bedroom has there own private balcony which this said: Morning´s and sunsets as well will be part of your journey.
*Even though that Complex would love to make it happen, is important to mention that pets are not allowed inside of the Complex.

 Tags

Portofino Beachfront Marina Vallarta Condominio

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
3
Bed
4
Bath
3

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Electric Hot Water
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Beach Palapas
In House Laundry Services
Beachfront
 Accessibility Amenities
Handicap Facilities
 Appliance Amenities
Refrigerator
 Community Amenities
Swimming Pool
Tennis Court
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
 Exterior Amenities
Garage
 Landscape Amenities
Skylights
Landscaping

 Neighborhood

Super market 7 minutes by Car
Beach 2 minutes by Walk
Coffee shop 3 minutes by Car
Airport 7 minutes by Car
Bus station 5 minutes by Walk

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Estefanía

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 235 Marina Marina Vallarta
Condo 235 Marina Marina Vallarta
Vacation
Marina, Marina Vallarta, JAL
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
Vacation
Villa 141, Marina Vallarta, JAL
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $369,000
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
Beautiful Casa Carneros - 8 BR and 3 private pools! Conchas Chinas
for sale $1,499,000
Villa Azul, Conchas Chinas, 48399, JAL, Conchas Chinas Highlands
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
4 Br 5 Ba Luxury Condo on the Water in Marina Vallarta
for sale $595,000
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
Puesta Del Sol - Marina - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Terrace Condo
for sale $369,000
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL

Search All Properties

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search