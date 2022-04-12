Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Welcome to this remodeled penthouse in Nuevo Vallarta. One of the unique features this place offers you is the most extensive terrace in the complex, actually in Nuevo Vallarta. Just put this picture on your mind. Imagine waking up, opening the floor-to-ceiling windows every morning, and feeling the morning breeze. Then, if you're ready to do some stretching or yoga on the terrace, enjoying the morning sunshine, that's amazing. After your morning workout, I'm sure you're ready to prepare your morning green juice in this well-designed kitchen. Are you feeling lazy? Why not watch your favorite episode on Mexico Life from HGTV or a Real Estate show on Netflix. Now is time for a delicious lunch on the dining table accompanied by your special one.

Continue reading a book on one of the most comfortable couches around the terrace for the day's rest. Now is time to refresh and enjoy the endless sunsets from your private dipping pool. The condo has these particular features, solar panels, a giant water heater, and water system purification. What are you waiting for to live the dream in paradise, on the sandy beaches of Nuevo Vallarta? PRICE IN PESOS: 25,000,000 MXN