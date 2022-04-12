Log in
"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Aqcua 713

Paseo de los Cocoteros 435, Flamingos, NAY, Nuevo Vallarta Featured Current
for sale
Twenty Five Million Mexican Pesos

 Description

Welcome to this remodeled penthouse in Nuevo Vallarta. One of the unique features this place offers you is the most extensive terrace in the complex, actually in Nuevo Vallarta.
Welcome to this remodeled penthouse in Nuevo Vallarta. One of the unique features this place offers you is the most extensive terrace in the complex, actually in Nuevo Vallarta. Just put this picture on your mind. Imagine waking up, opening the floor-to-ceiling windows every morning, and feeling the morning breeze. Then, if you're ready to do some stretching or yoga on the terrace, enjoying the morning sunshine, that's amazing. After your morning workout, I'm sure you're ready to prepare your morning green juice in this well-designed kitchen. Are you feeling lazy? Why not watch your favorite episode on Mexico Life from HGTV or a Real Estate show on Netflix. Now is time for a delicious lunch on the dining table accompanied by your special one.

Continue reading a book on one of the most comfortable couches around the terrace for the day's rest. Now is time to refresh and enjoy the endless sunsets from your private dipping pool. The condo has these particular features, solar panels, a giant water heater, and water system purification. What are you waiting for to live the dream in paradise, on the sandy beaches of Nuevo Vallarta? PRICE IN PESOS: 25,000,000 MXN

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
3
Bath
2.25

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Community Pool
Beachfront
enSuite Swimmimg Pool
 Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
 Community Amenities
Swimming Pool
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
Gas Stove

 Facts

MLS # :  23766

 Construction

Structure Type :  Concret

 Other info

Laundry :  In Unit

 Location

 Comments

  Poncho Davalos

  Request more Details

