Ocean View , Terraces , Short, enjoyable walk to beach , Daily maid service , Central air conditioning , Washer and dryer , 2 covered parking spaces , 24 hour security , Iron/ ironing board , Bose speaker for ipod
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
CONDO - 217
Just steps away from the main complex infinity Pool, this condo will certainly be the envy of your friends and family. With 2 en-suite bedrooms and 2 baths to accommodate up to 4 persons. The entire living/dining/kitchen space can be opened into the outdoors via glass wall panels from floor to ceiling creating an unbelievable indoor/outdoor living space....perfect for your own private pool parties!
Each bedroom has its own bathroom. The master suite has floor to ceiling glass sliding door right to the terrace. The bathroom is stunning to say the least with its own 2 sink vanity, separate large tub, shower area, and all completed with a gray slate floor. The rest of the condo has fantastic Italian marble throughout and with a Euro designed kitchen with all appliances....what more can you ask for ?
Common grounds offer a huge infinity heated pool, 24/7 security, a state of the art Gym. Walks to town in 10 minutes to shops, galleries, restaurants, bars and much more.
More Information Request for Condo #217
CONDO - 215
Condo Pio boasts breathtaking views of the ocean, town and surrounding jungle hillside. Located in Amapas, Paramount Bay is only 8 minutes outside of Puerto Vallarta giving you easy access to take taxi or walk to the popular shops, galleries, restaurant and beaches of the romantic zone and old Vallarta.
Condo Pio is one the 8th floor of the 10 story building and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Some of the special features of condo Pio include: 2,037 sq ft of living space, marble floors and bathroom counter tops, Italian (Berloni) kitchen with granite counter tops and designer domed ceiling.
Luxury master suite shares the large terrace with the living area and offer a ”spa–like” experience with walk–in closets, double sinks, empered glass shower and modern, ”ovaline” tub.
Brazilian hardwood is used for the doors, with niches featuring interior lighting, while sliding pocket doors allow true indoor–outdoor living in this year round temperate climate.
The property has spectacular 200 foot long infinity
pool and pergola sundecks are surrounded by tropical gardens.
The property has a beautiful setting for weddings, commitment ceremonies, receptions or any other festivities you would like to celebrate with the stunning backdrop of Banderas Bay.
*Ocean View
* Terraces
* Short, enjoyable walk to beach
* Daily maid service
* Central air conditioning
* Washer and dryer
* 2 covered parking spaces
* 24 hour security
* Iron/ ironing board
* Bose speaker for ipod
Property Details and Amenities
- Property Code: Paramount Bay Condo Pio
- Type: CONDOMINIUM
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- View: Ocean View
- Maid Service: Daily maid service
Amenities:
-
Jacuzzi
- Full Kitchen
- Washer/Dryer
- Air Conditioning
- Celing Fans
- TV
Rental Rates
50% Deposit required
5
Bedding
1 King sized beds
2 Queen sized beds
1 Single beds