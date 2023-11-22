enes

Medicare Advantage Plans in Mexico

Enjoy Medicare Advantage In Puerto Vallarta

Pre-paid Medical Evacuation (Medevac)

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
25
Sat, Nov
  • Vacation
  • 55 Year(s) ago
  • 1648 views

Condo 217 Amapas

Amapas, JAL
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
Call for details price

Description

Just steps away from the main complex infinity Pool, this condo will certainly be the envy of your friends and family. With 2 en-suite bedrooms and 2 baths to accommodate up to 4 persons. The entire living/dining/kitchen space can be opened into the outdo
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Just steps away from the main complex infinity Pool, this condo will certainly be the envy of your friends and family. With 2 en-suite bedrooms and 2 baths to accommodate up to 4 persons. The entire living/dining/kitchen space can be opened into the outdoors via glass wall panels from floor to ceiling creating an unbelievable indoor/outdoor living space....perfect for your own private pool parties!

Each bedroom has its own bathroom. The master suite has floor to ceiling glass sliding door right to the terrace. The bathroom is stunning to say the least with its own 2 sink vanity, separate large tub, shower area, and all completed with a gray slate floor. The rest of the condo has fantastic Italian marble throughout and with a Euro designed kitchen with all appliances....what more can you ask for ?
 
Common grounds offer a huge infinity heated pool, 24/7 security, a state of the art Gym. Walks to town in 10 minutes to shops, galleries, restaurants, bars and much more.

 Tags

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 History & Tax

Property History

Date Event Price Source
0000-00-00 $ 0.00

Tax

Year Tax Change Tax assessment Tax assessment change
0 $ 0.00 0.00 % $ 0.00 0.00 %

  Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 217
Condo 217
Vacation
Amapas, Amapas, JAL
Condo 234 Mexico 200 Amapas
Condo 234 Mexico 200 Amapas
Vacation
Amapas, Amapas, JAL
Vallarta Shores - On the Beach!
Vallarta Shores - On the Beach!
Vacation $ 120.00/Not applicable
On the Beach, Los Muertos Beach, 48399, JAL, Old Town
Properties in same Property type
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Vacation Starting at $295usd per night
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Vacation $ 495.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Vacation
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL