enes

Medicare Advantage Plans in Mexico

Enjoy Medicare Advantage In Puerto Vallarta

Pre-paid Medical Evacuation (Medevac)

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
25
Sat, Nov
  • Vacation
  • 55 Year(s) ago
  • 2059 views

Condo 218

Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
Call for details price

Description

Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Condo 218” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Condo 218” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto Vallarta and the region so spectacular. The common areas are filled with indigenous tropical landscaping and lush foliage surroundings, featuring conversation areas, sparkling pool, and gardens that blend into the natural environment.
An extraordinary setting and lush views are the obvious priority with a focus on contemporary Mexican design and an unsurpassed location.
Combining style with nature, “Condo 218” offers elevator service to each floor, covered parking, spacious swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A lush tropical riverside garden, and easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions are just some of the convenient features.
Enjoy walking to art-walks, restaurants, the cathedral, Los Arcos amphitheatre, the Malecon, and much more from your luxury home.
GENERAL FEATURES:
• Marble tile floors throughout the unit.
• PVC Window Wall sliding doors and matching windows.
• European style Cabinets.
• Mini Split air conditioning equipment with separated temperature controls.
• Direct telephone line outlets in kitchen and bedrooms.
• Controlled Access Reception.
• Covered garage parking
• Spacious Community Swimming Pool.
• Lounge areas in pool area with sun terraces.
• Contemporary Mexican style terraces, halls and tropical gardens.
• Generous closets and storage space.
• River and Garden views.
• Tropical lounging areas.
• One and Two Bedroom Units available.
• Security controlled ingress and egress.
• Television hook-up in bedrooms, and living room pre-wired.
• Lush endemic landscaping and gardens.
• Direct and indirect lighting according to design (low-voltage ceiling lamps).
TERRACES & BALCONIES
• Covered and uncovered space.
• Contemporary Mexican style railings.
WALLS & CEILINGS
• Marble shower walls and floors.
• Indirect lighting details.
DOORS & WINDOWS
• Easy movement sliding glass doors to terraces in most models.
• Easy movement windows.
• Wood interior doors and closet doors.
KITCHEN
• General Electric or similar Appliances
- Oven and Stove
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Disposal
- Refrigerator with built-in icemaker
• Marble floors and granite counter tops.
• Four-burner gas range with General Electric oven or similar.
• Granite countertops.
• Stainless steel sink.
• Italian style kitchen faucet or similar (Helvex).
• Center island.
• Italian style laminated kitchen cabinets with shelves.
BATHROOMS
• Marble bathroom countertops.
• European style bathroom faucets and showerheads.
• Shower with tempered glass doors.
• Natural light and ceiling fan wired connections.

More Information Request for Condo 218 1BR

 Tags

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Bed
1
Bath
1

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 History & Tax

Property History

Date Event Price Source
0000-00-00 $ 0.00

Tax

Year Tax Change Tax assessment Tax assessment change
0 $ 0.00 0.00 % $ 0.00 0.00 %

  Sunshine at Vallarta Shores

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Condo 222 Olas Altas
Condo 222 Olas Altas
Vacation
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Molino de Agua
Molino de Agua
Vacation
Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Vacation
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Vacation Starting at $295usd per night
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Vacation $ 495.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Vacation
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL