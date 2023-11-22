enes

Condo 220 Hotel Zone

Hotel Zone, Hotel Zone , JAL
Vacation
Call for details price

Description

Condo 220. Stunning beach front with wrap around balcony. Breathtaking views over multiple pools, palms, mountains and the Pacific. Hip, bright, contemporary design by Philippe Stark. Relax on the balcony with your special partner and watch the sunset
Condo 220. Stunning beach front with wrap around balcony. Breathtaking views over multiple pools, palms, mountains and the Pacific. Hip, bright, contemporary design by Philippe Stark. Relax on the balcony with your special partner and watch the sunset over the Pacific.

The master bedroom has a King bed, large closets, lovely mountain views and a full ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom has 2 double beds with an attached bathroom. Ceiling fans are available for your comfort in addition to A/C. There is a fully equipped kitchen with an eat in bar counter. The balcony offers the option of candlelit dining under the stars.

Condo 220 is conveniently located on the beach at Bandaras Bay, 10 minutes drive from the Puerto Vallarta airport. The old town centre where you will find unique galleries, boutiques, crafts, world class restaurants, cafes and night life is just a short cab ride away.

Exceptional swimming, sunbathing, boating, diving, deep sea fishing, and horseback riding are all close by. Dolphin and whale watching is popular in Bandaras Bay. Feel the thrill of watching dolphins frolicking in the Bay from your balcony.

In house Spa, hot tubs, theatre, fitness centre, gated security, restaurant and beach bar are available. Special events are frequently posted and the receptionist will gladly assist you to find activities that will suit your every wish.

Condo 220 offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the 4th story.

 Location

