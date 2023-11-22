enes

Condo 222 Olas Altas

Olas Altas, Olas Altas, JAL
Vacation
Description

“Condo 222” lies in the heart of Puerto Vallarta offering a condominium master planned community that is contemporary in style while integrating Mexican materials, craftsmanship, and local elements creating a synergy with local ecology, flavor, and lu
“Condo 222” lies in the heart of Puerto Vallarta offering a condominium master planned community that is contemporary in style while integrating Mexican materials, craftsmanship, and local elements creating a synergy with local ecology, flavor, and lush tropical surroundings.

Boasting an exclusive location one half block from “Los Muertos Beach” and on the edge of the “Cuale River” in downtown Puerto Vallarta, “Rivera Molino” is designed to take advantage of the beautiful lush garden, river, and downtown views that make Puerto Vallarta and the region so spectacular. The common areas are filled with indigenous tropical landscaping and lush foliage surroundings, featuring conversation areas, sparkling pool, and gardens that blend into the natural environment.
An extraordinary setting and lush views are the obvious priority with a focus on contemporary Mexican design and an unsurpassed location.
Combining style with nature, “Rivera Molino” offers elevator service to each floor, covered parking, spacious swimming pool, and gated ingress and egress entry. A lush tropical riverside garden, and easy walking access to all of Puerto Vallarta’s attractions are just some of the convenient features.

Condo 222 offers 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on the first floor with city/mountain views.

