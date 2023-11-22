enes

Condo 235 Marina Marina Vallarta

Marina, Marina Vallarta, JAL
Vacation
Call for details price

Description

This deluxe oceanfront condo is sure to delight all its visitors. In addition to being close to everything Marina Vallarta has to offer, this home boasts a private balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Come spend time in a peaceful, private, beachfront p
This deluxe oceanfront condo is sure to delight all its visitors. In addition to being close to everything Marina Vallarta has to offer, this home boasts a private balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Come spend time in a peaceful, private, beachfront property. This is a fully furnished two bedroom condo in Beautiful Bay View Grand, Marina Vallarta with balcony and ocean view. Be surrounded by sound of the ocean waves. This charming condominium is perfectly suitable for 4 people with a king size bed in the master bedroom and two single beds in the guest bedroom a perfect last minute get-away destination, family stay, romantic weekend or extended stay. You'll have direct beach access by walking out the door and onto the sand. Here you'll find grassy gardens, a patio area and majestic shading palm trees. Wonderfully furnished and decorated, fully equipped kitchen, living room with LCD screen TV. A truly beautiful place to stay. This is a home simply you cannot miss.

Condo 235 offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the 8th story.

 Features

Base Information

Bed
2
Bath
2

