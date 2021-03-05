CONDOMINIO LA MARINA II

LA MARINA CONDO
Beautiful apartment
Fully furnished, in the famous La Marina condominium
It has two kingsize rooms
2 bathrooms
Living room with Queen size sofa bed
Dining room with very comfortable spaces,
Kitchen equipped with everything you need
All the services:
(gas, water, electricity)
Air conditioner
Cable TV and Wi-Fi service
Totally private
It is adapted for 6 people comfortably
The condominium has
swimming pool
Palapa with grill
rest areas
Private parking
24 hour security.
Rent per day is $ 2,500 pesos MX
Rent per week (6 nights) $ 10,000 pesos MX
Rent per month $ 25,000 pesos MX
It is located across from Sams Club and Wal-Mart
Less than one kilometer from the famous playa de oro and 3 kilometers from the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz airport
