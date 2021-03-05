CONDOMINIO LA MARINA II

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

LA MARINA CONDO Beautiful apartment Fully furnished, in the famous La Marina condominium It has two kingsize rooms 2 bathrooms Living room with Queen size sofa bed Dining room with very comfortable spaces, Kitchen equipped with everything you need All the services: (gas, water, electricity) Air conditioner Cable TV and Wi-Fi service Totally private It is adapted for 6 people comfortably The condominium has swimming pool Palapa with grill rest areas Private parking 24 hour security. Rent per day is $ 2,500 pesos MX Rent per week (6 nights) $ 10,000 pesos MX Rent per month $ 25,000 pesos MX It is located across from Sams Club and Wal-Mart Less than one kilometer from the famous playa de oro and 3 kilometers from the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz airport