enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
05
Fri, Mar

CONDOMINIO LA MARINA II

Condominios La Marina, Puerto Vallarta, JAL Current
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Pending
Call for details price

 Description

LA MARINA CONDO Beautiful apartment Fully furnished, in the famous La Marina condominium It has two kingsize rooms 2 bathrooms Living room with Queen size sofa bed Dining room with very comfortable spaces, Kitchen equipped with everything you need All the services: (gas, water, electricity) Air conditioner Cable TV and Wi-Fi service Totally private It is adapted for 6 people comfortably The condominium has swimming pool Palapa with grill rest areas Private parking 24 hour security. Rent per day is $ 2,500 pesos MX Rent per week (6 nights) $ 10,000 pesos MX Rent per month $ 25,000 pesos MX It is located across from Sams Club and Wal-Mart Less than one kilometer from the famous playa de oro and 3 kilometers from the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz airport
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
2
Bath
2

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Catalina Bernal Diaz

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT
Long Term
Near Fluvial and Las Moras, Puerto Vallarta, JAL
Fixer Upper Haciada Styls Casa
Fixer Upper Haciada Styls Casa
for sale $ 160,000.00
Near Macroplaza, Puerto Vallarta, JAL, Banderas Bay
BUILDING
BUILDING
Long Term
Near the malecon, Puerto Vallarta, JAL

My Vallarta Real Estate

  • Basic information
    • ($). 0
    ($). 500,000
  • Address
    • or  
  • Details
    • -
    -
  • Other
    •   Featured
  •   Advanced search