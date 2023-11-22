enes

Medicare Advantage Plans in Mexico

Enjoy Medicare Advantage In Puerto Vallarta

Pre-paid Medical Evacuation (Medevac)

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
25
Sat, Nov
  • Current Vacation
  • 3 Year(s) ago
  • 5270 views

Condominio Marina del Rey

Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
25,000mx

Description

Condominio Marina del Rey $25,000mx a month, year contract Remodeled three bed + 2 baths with large patio facing boats from the master bedroom, 24/7 security at the front desk and parking lot.
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

Condominio Marina del Rey

25,000mx a month, year contract. Remodeled three bed + 2 baths with large patio facing boats from the master bedroom, 24/7 security at the front desk, and parking lot. Huge pool, hot tub, and waterfalls in a tropical setting AND, a great location. Regarding utilities, all are included except electricity. Laundry and cleaning services are available on-premises at a minimal charge. Ample parking available uncovered and not assigned. Elevators in the building.

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
3
Bed
3
Bath
2

Amenities

General Amenities

Cable Internet
Cable TV
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool
Beach Lounge Chairs
Housekeeping Services
Free WiFi
Jacuzzi Tub

Appliance Amenities

Freezer
Microwave
Grill Top
Refrigerator

Community Amenities

Swimming Pool

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

  Oscar David Munoz

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Vacation Starting at $295usd per night
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
Villa 141 Marina Vallarta
Vacation
Villa 141, Marina Vallarta, JAL
New house in Marina
New house in Marina
For Sale $ 8,945,000.00
Properties in same Property type
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Upper Level Quiet, Club de Tenis, Puesta Del Sol 2B 2B Condo
Vacation Starting at $295usd per night
Avenida Paseo de la Marina 249, Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Vacation $ 495.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Molino de Agua Condo Olas Altas
Vacation
Molino de Agua, Olas Altas, JAL