Exquisite Penthouse in La Isla 115

Luxury Penthouse condo in the heart of the hotel zone!

This stunning Penthouse offers 2,400 square feet of living space in a small, quiet building located in the heart of the hotel zone. With easy walking distance to the beach, malls, super markets, banks, restaurants and even the Starbucks just across the street. Also a nice walking trail by the river side to get your morning excercise. This comes completely furnished and has been profesionally and tastefully decorated with high quality furniture & appliances. This beautiful condo has two bedrooms with king beds + den that can turn into a 3rd bedroom with a queen size pull out sofa, 3 full bathrooms, ACs throughout, fans and large closets, 2 balconies with mountain and partial ocean views, living room, TV room, well-equipped granite kitchen with kitchen aid oven, gas grill, refrigerator and laundry center.

In addition to its excellent location, it has a pool in the Roof area with a panoramic view of the mountains, city and partial view of the ocean, some gym equipment, garden, deeded parking and security 24/7.

Profesionally decorated & furnished.