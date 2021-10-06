Log in
Loma del Sol 3

Cerrada del Bosque 47, Amapas, JAL, Altavista Featured
 Description

Magnificent two-bedroom condo located just a few steps from the Romantic Zone.
Magnificent two-bedroom condo located just a few steps from the Romantic Zone, and the action and at the same time the tranquility that the neighborhood offers; this spacious condo offers a fantastic layout. And you have ocean views from the master bedroom, guest bedroom, and living area. Enjoy a sunny day in the recently remodeled pool, perfect for sharing a fantastic day. This condo is perfect for investors because it has magnificent rental potential.

 Tags

Condos Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
2
Bed
2
Bath
2
Bathroom Information
Full 2

Building Information

Exterior Finish
Traditional
Built on
1985

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable Internet
Cable TV
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Community Pool
In House Laundry Services
High Speed Internet
 Appliance Amenities
Washer/Dryer
Refrigerator
 Community Amenities
Swimming Pool
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Hot Water
Gas Stove

 Facts

MLS # :  21833
Lot :  1800.00

 Construction

Structure Type :  Cement
Roof Type :  Cement

 Other info

Laundry :  In Unit

 Location

 Video

  Poncho Davalos

  Request more Details

