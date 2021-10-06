Loma del Sol 3

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

Magnificent two-bedroom condo located just a few steps from the Romantic Zone.

Magnificent two-bedroom condo located just a few steps from the Romantic Zone, and the action and at the same time the tranquility that the neighborhood offers; this spacious condo offers a fantastic layout. And you have ocean views from the master bedroom, guest bedroom, and living area. Enjoy a sunny day in the recently remodeled pool, perfect for sharing a fantastic day. This condo is perfect for investors because it has magnificent rental potential.