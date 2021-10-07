Log in
08
Fri, Oct

Miramar 475

475 Miramar, Puerto Vallarta, JAL Featured Current
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
for sale
$ 275,000.00

 Description

This one-bedroom place it's just five blocks walking distance to the famous boardwalk or Malecon; Imagine starting your day walking your dog or cat, then coming back to the condominium and take a shower in this very well-designed bathroom with colorful tiles. Spend time on the terrace while your pet your mascot, entertain your friends and family in the social area, and take advantage of the large kitchen area to be creative and why not, prepare some enchiladas. This jewel is perfect and waiting for you, please if you're interested to give 24 hours notice.
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled

We're delighted to introduce this charming listing to you; this place it's located in one of the most iconic areas of Puerto Vallarta, which is Gringo Gulch, aka know the area wherein the '50s Elizabeth Taylor used to hangout. This one-bedroom place it's just five blocks walking distance to the famous boardwalk or Malecon; Imagine starting your day walking your dog or cat, then coming back to the condominium and take a shower in this very well-designed bathroom with colorful tiles. Spend time on the terrace while your pet your mascot, entertain your friends and family in the social area, and take advantage of the large kitchen area to be creative and why not, prepare some enchiladas. This jewel is perfect and waiting for you, please if you're interested to give 24 hours notice.

 Tags

Real Estate Puerto Vallarta

 Features

Base Information

Rooms
1
Bath
1
Bathroom Information
Full 1

Parking Information

Garage description
Street

Building Information

Number of Floors
3
Built on
1980

 Amenities

 General Amenities
Cable TV
Ceiling Fans
 Appliance Amenities
Microwave
Refrigerator
 Energy Savings Amenities
Gas Stove

 Facts

MLS # :  21156

 Construction

Structure Type :  Cement
Roof Type :  Cement
Unit Count :  5

 Location

 Video

 History & Tax

Tax

Year Tax Change Tax assessment Tax assessment change
2021 $ 1,076.00 0.00 % $ 0.00 0.00 %

  Poncho Davalos

  Request more Details

