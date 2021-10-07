Miramar 475

Open for Inspection Times No inspections are currently scheduled

We're delighted to introduce this charming listing to you; this place it's located in one of the most iconic areas of Puerto Vallarta, which is Gringo Gulch, aka know the area wherein the '50s Elizabeth Taylor used to hangout. This one-bedroom place it's just five blocks walking distance to the famous boardwalk or Malecon; Imagine starting your day walking your dog or cat, then coming back to the condominium and take a shower in this very well-designed bathroom with colorful tiles. Spend time on the terrace while your pet your mascot, entertain your friends and family in the social area, and take advantage of the large kitchen area to be creative and why not, prepare some enchiladas. This jewel is perfect and waiting for you, please if you're interested to give 24 hours notice.